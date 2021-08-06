Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €78.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.46 ($88.77).

Shares of NDA stock traded down €10.28 ($12.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €75.88 ($89.27). 589,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.43. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1-year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

