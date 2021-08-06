Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $278.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

