AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 24,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 456,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,889,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

