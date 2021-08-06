AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $120.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 869785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

