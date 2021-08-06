AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.30. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,223. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

