Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

ATLC opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $557,063.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $1,688,268. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

