Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

