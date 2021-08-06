Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,542. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts predict that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.