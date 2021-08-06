Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (ARGGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $27.98 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

