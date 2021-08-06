Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Purchases 186 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of Assura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

