Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) & Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assertio and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $106.28 million 0.54 -$28.14 million ($1.08) -1.23 Merck & Co., Inc. $47.99 billion 3.99 $7.07 billion $5.94 12.73

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Assertio. Assertio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Assertio has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Assertio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -57.78% -80.60% -19.84% Merck & Co., Inc. 11.48% 53.80% 16.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Assertio and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 2 7 0 2.78

Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $93.26, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Assertio.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Assertio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; and SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

