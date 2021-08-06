Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASMB. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,204. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

