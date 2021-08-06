Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.93) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.