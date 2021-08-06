Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

AWH remained flat at $$4.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,663. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 323.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 319,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

