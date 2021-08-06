Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Head to Head Review

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ashtead Group pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THK pays out -13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. THK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Ashtead Group and THK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 5.12 $920.08 million $8.74 34.74 THK $2.05 billion 1.89 -$96.78 million ($0.37) -39.11

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than THK. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ashtead Group and THK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 7 5 0 2.42 THK 0 2 0 1 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of THK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.86% 24.00% 7.91% THK -2.02% -1.67% -0.99%

Summary

Ashtead Group beats THK on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

