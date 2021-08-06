Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%.
Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,214. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37.
In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
