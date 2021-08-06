Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,967. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.98.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

