Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

