ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $53.19 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79.

