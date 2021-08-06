Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.31.

ARGO opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

