Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $89,286.14 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,171,577 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.