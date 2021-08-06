Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded down $6.90 on Friday, reaching $55.20. 76,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

