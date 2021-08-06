Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $29.16. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 1,176 shares.

The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.32). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.70.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

