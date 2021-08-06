Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,296 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $30.48 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

