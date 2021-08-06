Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,400. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

