Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter worth $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vuzix by 118.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter worth $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

VUZI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.43. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

