Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 345.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $891,315. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.