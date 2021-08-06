Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

