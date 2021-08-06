Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBML. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,922 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10.

