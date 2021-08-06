Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $891,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

