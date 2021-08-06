Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $295,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period.

IBMN opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.