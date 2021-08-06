Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,670,000 after acquiring an additional 164,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $150.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

