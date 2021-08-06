Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.04.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.45.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

