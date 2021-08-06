Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vuzix by 118.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

VUZI opened at $14.00 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.02 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.