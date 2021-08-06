Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 212,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.56 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

