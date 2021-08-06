Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,499 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMN. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $28.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05.

