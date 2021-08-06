Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

