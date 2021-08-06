Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

ADM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. 50,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,385. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

