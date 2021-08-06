Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

NYSE ADM opened at $58.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

