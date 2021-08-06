ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.89

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $7.06. ARC Resources shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 88,745 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

