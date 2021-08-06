Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Aramark stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aramark has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

