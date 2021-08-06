AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

