AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,870 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $70.18 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.