AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,725 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

