APY.Finance (APY) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $898,985.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00111529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00148530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,754.73 or 0.99853649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.52 or 0.00826959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,087,243 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

