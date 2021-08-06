Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

