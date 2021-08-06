Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,074 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.