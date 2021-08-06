Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,838 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

TTEC stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.