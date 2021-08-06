Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

