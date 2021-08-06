Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS opened at $38.19 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

